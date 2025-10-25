Virat Kohli overtakes Kumar Sangakkara's record in ODI cricket

An undated picture of former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (left) and star Indian batter Virat Kohli. - AFP

SYDNEY: Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli added another milestone to his illustrious career by surpassing Kumar Sangakkara’s tally of runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Kohli, who played a match-winning knock of 74 off 81 balls with eight boundaries, is now the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, amassing 14,255 runs in 305 matches at an impressive average of 57.71 and a strike rate of 93.26, including 75 fifties and 51 centuries.

The former Sri Lankan captain Sangakkara has now slipped to third place, with 14,234 runs in 404 matches, featuring 93 fifties and 25 centuries.

The record for the most runs in ODIs still belongs to Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the list with 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83, including 96 fifties and 49 hundreds.

Kohli’s landmark innings came in a game where India avoided a whitewash, defeating Australia by nine wickets to end the series 2-1.

Chasing a target of 237, India cruised to 238-1 with 69 balls to spare, thanks to a dominant 121 not out from Rohit Sharma and Kohli’s composed half-century.

Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a solid platform with a 69-run stand before Josh Hazlewood dismissed Gill for 24. Thereafter, Rohit and Kohli took charge, dismantling the Australian bowling with ease.

Rohit reached his 33rd ODI century, striking 13 fours and three sixes, while Kohli’s elegant strokeplay ensured India’s smooth chase.

For Australia, their innings fell apart after a steady start. From 183/3, they collapsed to 236 all out, losing their last seven wickets for just 53 runs.

Harshit Rana led the bowling attack with an impressive 4-39, while Matt Renshaw top-scored with 56. Spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar chipped in with two wickets each as India’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure.

Despite the defeat, Australia clinched the series 2-1, having won the first two matches in Perth and Adelaide.