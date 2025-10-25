Mark Allen sets up semi-final clash with Trump after Belfast victory

An undated picture of Mark Allen. — Instagram/masnooker155

Mark Allen booked his place in the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open with a 5-2 victory over fellow Antrim player Jordan Brown at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Friday.

The world number eight faced a stern challenge throughout the match but delivered a composed and clinical performance to move a step closer to winning his home title.

Allen got off to a strong start, compiling a century break of 101 in the opening frame. Brown responded in style, producing a brilliant 131 clearance to level the scores.

The third frame turned into a tense tactical battle on the colours, but Allen edged through and then extended his lead in the next.

Reflecting on the emotional nature of the all-Antrim clash, Allen admitted the atmosphere was unusual given the divided local support.

“I was relieved to get over the line. It was not a lot of fun playing Jordan,” Allen said.

“It may have been a great occasion for the neutral as we both had plenty of support, but it was a strange atmosphere because they wanted us both to do well. I don’t get much enjoyment out of beating Jordan because I always support him otherwise.”

Brown continued to fight, firing another impressive century break of 120 to close the gap.

However, Allen maintained his composure, sealing the final two frames with confident scoring to secure victory and set up a semi-final showdown with world number one Judd Trump on Saturday.

Trump also advanced with a 5-2 win, defeating four-time world champion John Higgins for the 13th consecutive time in a ranking event. After losing the opening frame, Trump responded with breaks of 93 and 82.

Higgins briefly levelled, but Trump surged ahead with two 72s and a fluent 121 to book his place in the last four — his first semi-final appearance of the season.