Khabib Nurmagomedov trainee Amru Magomedov joins PFL

An undated photo of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) and his trainee Amru Magomedov. — Instagram/amru_magomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unbeaten trainee, Amru Magomedov, has officially joined the Professional Fighters League (PFL), strengthening the promotion’s lightweight division.

Magomedov boasts a perfect 9-0 record, seven of which have come by stoppage, including a first-round body-kick knockout of UFC veteran Alex da Silva in his most recent bout.

The Russian, known for his aggressive style and good grappling base, is the latest member of Khabib's renowned Eagles MMA squad to join a major global promotion.

The 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of several other Russians who have transitioned to international success under Khabib’s guidance.

The lightweight boxer signing remarks are another major step for PFL as it seeks to extend its global talent pool and challenge the UFC's dominance in mixed martial arts.

PFL officials have not yet confirmed Magomedov's debut date, although he is likely to compete in the upcoming lightweight season.

The promotion’s latest acquisition reflects its strong drive to strengthen the division ahead of the next tournament cycle.

Magomedov’s arrival adds further depth to the PFL’s lightweight roster and reinforces Dagestan’s growing influence in the sport, a legacy led by former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.