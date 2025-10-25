Lionel Messi shines as Inter Miami beat Nashville

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring against Nashville SC during the first half at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on October 24, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi scored twice to lift Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC on Friday in the opening game of their MLS Cup round one playoff series.

Miami claimed the first win in the best-of-three series before travelling to Nashville on November 1, hoping to advance to the postseason knockout.

Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute, heading in a well-placed cross from Luis Suarez. Tadeo Allende also found on the net in the 62nd minute to extend Miami’s advantage.

Nashville had several good chances before Messi struck again in the injury time from outside the penalty area.

Taking a pass from Jordi Alba, he made one sharp cut before unleashing a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner.

Nine minutes later, Nashville's Hany Mukhtar pulled one back in the added time of the second half.

After the match, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano emphasised the importance of the entire squad during the playoffs.

"At this stage, all players are important. To reach the highest point, we are going to need everyone because that's the reality. We try to transmit and chase is to be prepared for what we get," Mascherano said.

Before kickoffs, MLS commissioner Don Garber presented Messi with the Golden Boot award for the 2025 season’s top scorer, praising his impact on the league.

"I'm here tonight not just to attend the game but to present Leo with the Golden Boot, I don't think we ever could have imagined that Leo would have been able to deliver for this club, for this city and for this league the way he had,” Garber said.

Messi earned the award by scoring 29 goals in 28 games, his first Golden Boot since joining Inter Miami in 2023.