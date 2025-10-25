Rohit, Kohli power India to consolation win over Australia at SCG

Rohit Sharma (L) celebrates with his teammate Virat Kohli after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025. - AFP

SYDNEY: Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered a historic batting masterclass at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday (October 25), steering India to a commanding nine-wicket win and denying Australia a series sweep.

Rohit marked the occasion with his 50th international century, while Kohli surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history.

The duo stitched together their first century stand across formats since January 2020, helping India chase down a modest target and avoid a 3-0 series defeat.

Their partnership came on the back of a disciplined bowling performance led by young pacer Harshit Rana, whose four-wicket haul restricted Australia to a below-par 237.

Matthew Renshaw registered his maiden ODI fifty, but Australia’s batting lineup struggled to build partnerships as India’s bowlers applied consistent pressure.

Opting to bat first for only the second time in 27 ODIs as captain, Mitchell Marsh hoped for a repeat of Australia’s 431/2 against South Africa last year.

However, after a promising start, Siraj removed Travis Head for 33, shortly after he reached 3,000 ODI runs. Marsh looked solid until Axar Patel trapped him for 41 with a delivery that angled in from around the wicket.

Renshaw and Matthew Short attempted to rebuild, but tight spells from Washington Sundar and Axar Patel stalled their momentum. Short perished while trying to sweep, offering a sharp catch to Kohli.

Later, Alex Carey’s struggle ended with a spectacular catch from Shreyas Iyer, who injured his rib in the process and was taken for medical assessment.

Renshaw reached his maiden fifty but was trapped leg-before by Sundar on review, sparking a late collapse. Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up the lower order as Australia were bowled out in the 47th over.

In response, Rohit and Shubman Gill provided a solid start, racing to 68 without loss in the PowerPlay. Gill’s dismissal for 35 brought Kohli to the crease, who was greeted warmly by the crowd after avoiding a third consecutive duck.

Despite early discomfort against Hazlewood, Kohli settled in alongside Rohit, guiding India home with authority.

Rohit brought up his 60th ODI half-century before shifting gears, while Kohli reached his 75th ODI fifty. The pair brought up their 19th century partnership as Kohli’s 14,235th ODI run saw him overtake Sangakkara in the all-time list.

Rohit completed his 33rd ODI ton soon after, sealing the chase in the 39th over with trademark flair.