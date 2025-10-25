Hasan Ali posts cryptic tweet after exclusion from Pakistan’s white-ball squad

Hasan Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. - AFP

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has posted a cryptic message on social media following his exclusion from the national squad for the upcoming white-ball assignments, which include ODI and T20I series against South Africa, a 50-over series against Sri Lanka, and a T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Hasan took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared a motivational quote, writing: “When the going gets tough, put one foot in front of the other and just keep going. Don’t give up.”

When the going gets tough,put one foot in front of the other and just keep going.

Don’t give up 👊🏽 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) October 25, 2025

Fans were quick to react to Hasan’s tweet, expressing their support for the pacer. Many called him a “fighter” and urged him not to give up, while others voiced their disappointment, terming his exclusion from the squad “unfair.”

The right-arm pacer, known for his energy and entertaining celebrations, has been one of Pakistan’s standout performers in T20I cricket.

He has represented the country in 57 matches, claiming 72 wickets at an economy rate of 8.71.

Hasan also boasts vast experience in various foreign leagues, having featured in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He is now set to make his maiden appearance in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) season 15 with the Adelaide Strikers.

The 31-year-old was part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20I tri-nation series against Afghanistan and the UAE ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, where he played just one game but impressed by taking three wickets.

He was also included in Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad but did not feature in any match, remaining on the bench throughout the tournament.

Hasan recently returned to red-ball cricket during the home Test series against South Africa.

However, he failed to make an impact in the opening Test, going wicketless and struggling with the bat. He was subsequently dropped for the second and final Test, where debutant Asif Afridi replaced him in the playing XI.