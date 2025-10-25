Lionel Messi led Argentina's visit to India postponed

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) is presented with the MLS Golden Boot for the most goals scored during the regular season at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on October 24, 2025. — Reuters

The Argentina Football Federation (AFA) have confirmed that Lionel Messi and their national team will not travel to Kerala, India, in November, for a friendly match.

The AFA had previously announced that Argentina would travel to India to play a friendly match between 10th to 18th November.

Messi and Argentina have an immense fan following in India, and all of them were very excited to host the La Albiceleste for an exhibition match during the November international break. However, all their hopes have been shattered.

The AFA have released a statement in which they have indicated that their plans for November have changed.

“The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will travel to Spain in November for training and then move to Luanda for their only friendly against Angola on Friday the 14th. After the match, the delegation will return to the old continent (South America) to continue their training until November 18th, the day the FIFA World Cup concludes,” AFA stated.

Meanwhile, the event’s sponsor, Anto Augustine, in a social media post, has said that the game has been postponed due to the delay in getting approval from FIFA.

“Due to the delay in getting approval from FIFA, a decision to postpone the match scheduled in the November window was taken during a meeting with an AFA official. The match in Kerala will be played in the next window. The announcement (will be made) soon,” Augustine wrote.

Lionel Messi will travel to India for the GOAT Tour of India 2025 in December, which will be his first visit in 14 years after playing at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for the first time.