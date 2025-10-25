Women's World Cup: Two Australian players molested in Indore

Australian women's team celebrate the DRS review that sent Heather Knight back to the pavilion during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against England in Indore on October 22, 2025. – AFP

Two members of the Australian women’s cricket team were reportedly subjected to inappropriate behaviour by a motorcyclist in Indore, where they are scheduled to play South Africa in their final league match of the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the players were walking to a café, just a day after Australia’s victory against England.

The players immediately informed their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers to dispatch a vehicle for assistance.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying that two of their players were approached and inappropriately touched by a motorcyclist while walking to a café in Indore.

“CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a café in Indore,” the statement read.

“The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter,” it added.

According to local media reports, Indore police have since arrested a suspect in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Australia sit atop the Women’s World Cup points table but need a win against South Africa to secure their position.

A victory would ensure they face India in the second semi-final on October 30 in Navi Mumbai, while South Africa would meet England in the first semi-final on October 29 in Guwahati.

However, if Australia lose, they would drop to second place and face England in the first semi-final, while South Africa would finish first and play India in the second semi-final.