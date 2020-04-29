Babar Azam names Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan as fav batting pair

Photo: File

T20 skipper Babar Azam has named greats Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan as his favourite batsmen.

Babar, in a video with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), heaped praise on the former middle-order batsmen and revealed what exact qualities he admired in the pair.

"Pakistan has produced many great names in cricket and my favourites are Yousuf and Younis," he said.

"We've learned a lot from Yousuf's skill and class and Younis' never-give-up mindset'".

Younis represented Pakistan in 118 Test matches, 265 ODIs and 25 T20I matches and is the only Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in the longest format.

Yousuf, meanwhile, scored 7,530 runs in 90 Test matches and represented the side in 288 ODI and three T20 matches.

