Leeds United thrash West Ham for third Premier League win

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson celebrates scoring their first goal on October 24, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon's early strikes helped Leeds United claim a vital 2-1 victory over West Ham United here at Elland Road on Friday, handing the hosts a commanding 2-0 lead within the first 15 minutes.

Aaronson opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, tapping in after a scramble in front of the West Ham goal. Just 12 minutes later, Rodon doubled Leeds' advantage with a header from a corner delivered by Sean Longstaff.

West Ham pressed for a response, with Jarrod Bowen’s bicycle kick in the 10th minute kept out by Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Despite dominating possession after the break, the visitors failed to break down Leeds' defence. Aaronson nearly made it 3-0, but his shot was deflected off the crossbar.

West Ham did get a late consolation goal in the 90th minute as Mateus Fernandes converted Bowen’s cross, but it was too little, too late.

Leeds' victory moved them up to 13th place in the standings, but West Ham's problems kept them in second place.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the new manager, has yet to win a game, and West Ham's dismal start is reminiscent of their 1973–74 season.

Daniel Farke, the manager of Leeds, was delighted with his team's performance and praised it.

"It is good for confidence to bring it over the line. A priceless three points. Overall, the lads dug in and stuck together. A lot of fighting spirit today and we earned the three points," Farke said.

West Ham will play Newcastle at home, while Leeds will play Brighton away on 1st November.