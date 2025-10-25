Major blow for New Zealand ahead of England ODI series

Kane Williamson of New Zealand celebrates with Kyle Jamieson after catching out Temba Bavuma of South Africa during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi final between South Africa and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium on March 05, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - ICC

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against England after experiencing side stiffness during training at Bay Oval on Saturday.

The 30-year-old pacer felt discomfort while bowling ahead of Sunday’s series opener. Considering his previous history with stress fractures — including one that followed back surgery — New Zealand’s management opted to rest him as a precaution.

The team now aims for his return during the West Indies series in November.

“Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today, and we didn’t want to take any risks at this stage of the summer,” head coach Rob Walter said.

“We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour, which starts on November 5 in Auckland.”

Jamieson will head back to Christchurch for further assessment. Walter added that a replacement player will be named after the completion of the opening round of the Ford Trophy, New Zealand’s domestic one-day competition.

The right-arm pacer recently mentioned that he has been carefully managing his fitness since returning to competitive cricket after his stress fracture last year.

His workload and rehabilitation program are being overseen by high-performance coaches Chelsea Lane and Matt Dallow, who specialise in athlete biomechanics and physical conditioning.

“They’ve done a huge amount of work in rebuilding athletes and biomechanics and making sure the body functions efficiently,” Jamieson said.

“They help with everything — from how my body moves to my gym routines and bowling load management. My weekly and monthly plans are mapped out with them to ensure I stay on track.”

The Blackcaps are now expected to adjust their pace attack for the three-match ODI series against England, with Jamieson targeting a full recovery ahead of the West Indies tour.