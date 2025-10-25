Harden's stellar start leads Clippers over Suns in NBA clash

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (center) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. in the second half at Intuit Dome on Oct 24, 2025. — Reuters

INGLEWOOD: James Harden scored 26 of his game-high 30 points in the first half, and the Los Angeles Clippers dominated the middle periods to cruise past the Phoenix Suns 129-102 in an NBA matchup here at Intuit Dome on Friday.

Harden got rolling on offence early, igniting an early Clippers rally from a nine-point deficit. He sank three 3-pointers in 37 seconds late in the first half.

Harden’s offensive versatility was key in the Clippers’ decisive second-half push.

Kawhi Leonard also contributed significantly with 27 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Ivica Zubac controlled the paint with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Clippers' offence ran smoothly, as they capitalised on Phoenix’s defensive lapses, outscoring the Suns by 11 in the third quarter and maintaining control throughout the final period.

For Phoenix, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker struggled to find their rhythm, combining for only 29 points. Beal did manage 20 points, but his efforts were insufficient as the Suns faced an uphill battle from the second quarter onward.

Chris Paul contributed with six points, while newcomer Kevin Durant was noticeably absent due to injury.

The Clippers showcased a balanced attack with important contributions from role players like Derrick Jones Jr., who added 17 points, and the dynamic bench support from Kobe Brown, whose contribution with five minutes of play was crucial.

With this win, the Clippers now move to a 1-1 record, while the Suns fall to 1-1 in this early NBA season.

The LA Clippers will next face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.