Rybakina withdraws from Tokyo semis with back injury ahead of WTA Finals

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her quarter-final match against Canada's Victoria Mboko at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on October 24, 2025. — Reuters

TOKYO: Elina Rybakina has withdrawn from the semi-final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo after suffering a back injury during her quarter-final victory against Victoria Mboka on Friday, tournament organisers confirmed on Saturday.

Rybakina, in an official statement, said that she was unable to continue the tournament due to an ongoing back problem.

She added that she is disappointed that her fans will not see her, but hopes that she will be in action next year.

“I’m very sorry I can’t play today, I have been having problems with my back this week and can’t play 100 percent,” Rybakina said.

“I am disappointed that my fans will not see me today, but I hope to see you next year.”

However, the Kazakh withdrawal gave Czech teenager Linda Noskova a walkover into Sunday’s final, where she will face either Sofia Kenin or Belinda Bencic.

The 26-year-old had been in strong form, having lifted the Ningbo Open title in China last week and secured the final spot at the season-ending WTA finals in Riyadh with her brilliant performance in Tokyo.

The injury comes at a crucial time for the 2022 Wimbledon champion as she prepares for the WTA Finals. Her team will closely monitor her recovery ahead of the event, which features top stars such as Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula.

Rybakina had shown impressive form, dropping just one set on her way to the final. She is now concentrating on her recovery, and her team is keeping a careful watch on her development before the WTA Finals begin in early November.