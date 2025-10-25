Bencic reaches second Pan Pacific Open final, set to face Noskova

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic celebrates winning her semi final match against Sofia Kenin of the US on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

TOKYO: Belinda Bencic advanced to her second Pan Pacific Open final with a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2 victory over Sofia Kenin here at Centre Court on Saturday.

The Swiss star, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, will face Linda Noskova in the final after the Czech player received a walkover in her semi-final match against Elena Rybakina.

Bencic's win came after a gritty battle with Kenin, as both players held strong on serve in the first set. Bencic clinched the opener in a tight tiebreak with a forehand winner.

Kenin fought back in the second set, breaking Bencic's serve early and levelling the match at one set apiece. However, Bencic regained control in the final set, breaking Kenin in the fourth game and maintaining her momentum to seal the win.

The 28-year-old Swiss will now have the opportunity to claim her first Pan Pacific Open title after losing to Agnieszka Radwanska in the 2015 final.

The winner of the Abu Dhabi title in February, four months after returning to the circuit from maternity leave, expressed that the match was tough and tiring, but taking more risks and playing aggressively helped her secure the win.

"I think it was a very difficult match," said Bencic.

"I'm really exhausted at this point. I tried to shorten the points, take more risks and tried to go for it. Thankfully today it went my way."

Noskova, who is aiming for her second WTA title, is coming off a loss in the China Open final earlier this month.