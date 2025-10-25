Deni Avdija shines as Trail Blazers roll past Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant and teammate Deni Avdija (right) share a moment during a break in the action against Golden State Warriors in the second half at Moda Center on Oct 24, 2025. — Reuters

PORTLAND: Deni Avdija added 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds as eight Portland players scored in double figures, propelling the Trail Blazers' rout of the visiting Golden State Warriors 139-119 here at the Moda Centre on Friday.

Avdija was nearly unstoppable, hitting shots from all over the floor and energising Portland’s offence during a dominant second half. His poise and confidence helped the young Trail Blazers pull away after the game was tied 56-56 at halftime.

Jerami Grant added 22 points and continued to serve as a steady scoring presence, while Toumani Camara contributed 19 points and seven rebounds in another strong showing.

Rookie centre Donovan Clingan made his presence felt in the paint, finishing with 14 points, including 12 rebounds, giving Portland a much-needed interior boost.

Veteran guard Jrue Holiday provided stability in the backcourt, tallying 12 points and several key assists to keep the Blazers’ offence flowing.

Shaedon Sharpe chipped in with 11 points, including a pair of highlight dunks that brought the Moda Centre crowd to its feet.

The Blazers broke the game open with a 41-point second quarter, then held off every Golden State rally with efficient shooting and unselfish ball movement.

Portland’s defence also tightened up in the third quarter, forcing turnovers that led to easy transition baskets.