Barcelona's Raphinha ruled out of El Clásico

FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Real Madrid on May 11, 2025. Reuters

Barcelona winger Raphinha will miss Sunday’s Clásico against Real Madrid after suffering a setback while returning from a hamstring injury. The Brazilian felt discomfort during training, Spanish media reported on Friday.

Brazilian international has been sidelined for around a month due to the injury, and it is possible that he will not feature again until the international break. Raphinha last participated in Barcelona's 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo on September 25.

The list of Barca’s injured players has grown with Robert Lewandowski, Joan Garcia, Gavi, Dani Olmo, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all ruled out from the trip to Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen are doubtful.

Manager Hansi Flick will also be absent from the touchline after an unsuccessful appeal against his red card; assistant coach Marcus Sorg is set to handle the pre-match press duties.

La Liga's top two teams face off in the season's first Clásico, with Real Madrid leading Barca by two points; however, the outcome will have an immediate impact on the title race.

Looking ahead, Barcelona will face Elche, Club Brugge, and Celta Vigo after the trip to Madrid, before club football pauses for the international window. The club has given no exact return date for Raphinha but expects his recovery to take a few more weeks.

Barca will probably keep a careful eye on Raphinha before reintegrating him into the squad because clubs usually handle hamstring recoveries cautiously to prevent recurrence.