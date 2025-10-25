Rashid Latif claims Pakistan players 'verbally promised' NOCs for BBL, other leagues

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif. — Geo News/Screengrab

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Rashid Latif has raised concerns over the handling of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Pakistani cricketers, claiming that players were only 'verbally promised' approval to participate in the upcoming 15th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) and other major overseas leagues.

Seven Pakistan players, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali and Hassan Khan, are set to feature in the BBL, while eight players, Asif Ali, Akif Javed, Zaman Khan, Usman Tariq, Ali Raza, Salman Irshad, Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani, will take part in the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, scheduled from November 18 to 30.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Latif expressed concern over the handling of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players, highlighting the uncertainty and potential consequences for careers and international relations.

The former captain also criticised the current approach and called for responsible action by officials.

"After suspension, NOC is verbally promised to players, Big Bash franchises and other leagues, but nothing is in writing yet. If the aim is not to further isolate Pakistan players in T20 cricket, officials must act with responsibility," Latif said.

"Pulling players back to satisfy own egos after granting NOCs damages careers, trust with franchises, and ties with other boards. PSL will feel the ripple effects too," he added.

The controversy follows the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) earlier suspension of all NOCs for overseas T20 leagues. In a notification dated September 29, PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed informed players and their representatives.

“With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out-of-country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders.”

The board did not provide an official reason for the suspension, which came just a day after Pakistan’s narrow loss to India in the Asia Cup final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

However, several Pakistani players are now set to participate in Australia’s upcoming Big Bash League after receiving approval from the PCB, sources told Geo News on Friday.

Players who already hold NOCs will be allowed to compete, with both the national board and Cricket Australia informed of the decision.

The 15th edition of the BBL will run from December 14, to January 25, 2026, featuring 44 matches in prime early-evening slots.

The tournament will open with a blockbuster clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers at Perth Stadium, marking Babar Azam’s BBL debut for the Sixers.

Other Pakistani players’ BBL assignments include Shaheen with Brisbane Heat as the first overseas platinum pick, Rizwan with Melbourne Renegades, Rauf retained by Melbourne Stars, Shadab with Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali drafted by Adelaide Strikers and Hassan Khan representing the Renegades.

League franchises are reportedly eager to welcome the Pakistani stars, with some creating special fan zones at their home grounds named after the players.