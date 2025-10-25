Shahid Afridi opens up on Shan Masood’s new PCB role

The collage of photos shows former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (left) and Test captain Shan Masood. - ICC/AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has congratulated Shan Masood on his appointment as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Consultant for International Cricket and Players’ Affairs, calling it a “great choice” and commending the board for making “thoughtful and forward-looking” decisions.

Afridi took to social media platform 'X' to share his views on the development.

“Congratulations to Shan Masood on being appointed as the International Director of PCB, a great choice,” he wrote.

He also suggested that former wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed would be an ideal candidate to lead domestic cricket.

“I recommend Sarfaraz Ahmed would be an excellent fit to lead domestic cricket. Only cricketers truly understand the challenges and needs of their fellow players. These roles couldn’t be in better hands. Great to see PCB making thoughtful and forward-looking decisions for Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Earlier today, the PCB confirmed that Test skipper Shan Masood would take on the newly created role of Consultant for International Cricket and Players’ Affairs.

However, the board did not clarify whether Shan would continue as captain while assuming this additional responsibility.

The appointment follows the PCB’s advertisement for the Director of International Cricket Operations position, which became vacant after Usman Wahla’s resignation.

The new role consolidates several responsibilities previously listed under the Director of International Cricket Operations.

According to the PCB, the position involves planning and organising international cricket events, preparing and finalising MOUs for home and overseas tours of Pakistan’s national, Shaheens, U-19, U-16 and emerging teams.

It also includes preparing for ICC meetings, developing logistics and tournament budgets, and overseeing negotiations, contract execution, and itinerary planning for FTP tours across all formats.

Shan Masood has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests, 9 ODIs, and 19 T20Is since making his international debut against South Africa in 2013.

He has captained Pakistan in 14 matches, winning four and losing 10, with his most recent stint as Test captain ending in a 1-1 draw against South Africa.