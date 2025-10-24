Moses Itauma’s next fight set to be delayed

Moses Itauma celebrates with his belts and promoter Frank Warren after beating Dillian Whyte at ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Moses Itauma’s next fight is reportedly delayed by two months, and it is expected that Derek Chisora could replace him in the headline slot at a Queensberry show in Manchester on December 13.

Itauma, who has a 13-0 record, 11 out of which are knockouts, is struggling to find an opponent for himself as many fighters, including Jermaine Franklin and Filip Hrgovic, have rejected the offer.

Itauma himself declined a chance at an IBF world title eliminator with Frank Sanchez.

But it appeared that his problem was solved by the WBA as it ordered him to take on their ‘regular’ champion, Kubrat Pulev.

The WBA had given Itauma and Pulev 30 days to settle their dispute before the fight heads to purse bids on November 14, and it looked like it was happening.

But now, in a stunning U-turn, it has been revealed that the fight will not happen for now, and Pulev has chosen instead to face former unified cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev on December 12.

Originally, Itauma was set to headline Queensberry’s show at the Co-op Live Arena; however, according to BoxingScene, the rising star is now potentially scheduled to fight on February 7 after a bout with WBA 'regular' champion Kubrat Pulev was dropped.

BoxingScene has now also reported that the Pulev vs Gassiev fight has not been ordered by the WBA. If Pulev does fight Gassiev, then the WBA should strip him.

Reports also suggest that the final decision has not been taken on the December 13 event just yet; however, there are strong chances that Derek Chisora, who was set to act as chief support, will headline the card.