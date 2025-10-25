New captain named as UAE announce squad for ICC CWC League 2 series

The UAE team celebrates after lifting the trophy following their T20I series win against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on May 21, 2023. – Emirates Cricket Board

DUBAI: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the 15-member UAE squad for the upcoming ICC CWC League 2 series, which will be held in Dubai from 26 October.

Rahul Chopra will lead the side in this crucial leg of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 – 50-over global qualifying stage.

The UAE will face USA in their opening fixture on 28 October, at the Dubai International Stadium (DIS).

They will then take on Nepal at the ICC Academy Oval 1 (ICCA) on Thursday, 30 October, before meeting USA again at the DIS on Monday, 3 November.

The series will conclude with UAE playing Nepal at ICCA Oval 1 on Wednesday, 5 November.

Nepal and USA will kick off their series with a clash at the DIS on Sunday, 26 October, and meet again at ICCA Oval 1 on Saturday, 1 November.

All seven matches are scheduled to begin at 9:30 am local time.

UAE squad for ICC CWC League 2 series matches: Rahul Chopra (c/wk), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Dhruv Parshar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Shahdad, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Shoaib Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Zahid Ali.

Support Staff: Amjad Ezzi (team manager), Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Azharuddin Qureshi (strength and conditioning coach), Manipreet Sidhu (video analyst) and Manish Pradeshi (physiotherapist).

ICC CWC League 2 – series schedule: