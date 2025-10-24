Alexander Isak likely to miss Liverpool’s Premier League match against Brentford

Liverpool's Alexander Isak applauds fans after being substituted during their Premier League match against Manchester United at the Anfield in Liverpool on October 19, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool will likely be without striker Alexander Isak, manager Arne Slot said, when they travel to Brentford on Saturday looking to turn around their three-game Premier League losing streak.

The Sweden striker is "not too bad" but is a "question mark" after sustaining a groin injury in Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who missed the Frankfurt match with an ankle issue, is also a doubt.

Slot defended forward Mohamed Salah, who finished as the Premier League's top scorer last season but has become a target for some fan criticism for his recent drop in form.

"Players miss chances and he is a human being. We are not used to him missing chances," Slot said of Salah, who has three goals in 12 games this season, across all competitions.

"The main thing is that he always has scored goals for Liverpool. The last thing I worry about is Mo scoring goals again. He's done that his entire life and I expect him to do that again in the coming weeks and months.

"Quite a few changes in the squad means everyone needs to find new connections."

The Reds are third in the table after losses to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, and Slot said his side must adapt to a changing tactical landscape, pointing to a shift in how opponents are approaching games against them.

"I try to tell (the players) that the main, main, main, main difference between this season and last season is the playing styles we face," Slot told reporters on Friday. "We had to defend 178 long balls in (the first) seven games, and then the United game, we had to defend 59 long balls. That's different than the first half of last season."

Slot believes the key to breaking down these low-block, direct teams lies in moments of individual brilliance or set pieces.

"The way to unlock it is a moment of magic, which we had in the first half of (last) season, a lot with Mo (Salah), or a set piece, which we had at Frankfurt as well," he said. "Two set pieces (goals from corners) unlocked the game for us."

He also defended his comments about United's tactics, saying they were meant as a compliment.

"When I tried to explain this in the media, it was actually more of a compliment for the other manager (Ruben Amorim), that he found the right answer to our playing style," Slot said. "But I think if I'm correct, that wasn't how people looked at it."

Jeremie Frimpong, who reaggravated a hamstring injury on Wednesday, will be out for the next couple of games at least, Slot said, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains out.