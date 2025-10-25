Zimbabwe's Graeme Cremer returns after seven-year hiatus for Afghanistan T20Is

Graeme Cremer of Zimbabwe celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of The West Indies during The Cricket World Cup Qualifier between The West Indies and Zimbabwe at The Harare Sports Club on March 19, 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. - ICC

HARARE: Graeme Cremer is set to make a return to international cricket after a seven-year break, having been named in Zimbabwe’s T20I squad for a three-match series against Afghanistan, starting October 29.

The 39-year-old legspinner and former captain last represented Zimbabwe in 2018 before stepping away from the sport to pursue golf. He relocated to the UAE, where his wife, Merna, works as an airline pilot.

Earlier this year, Cremer returned to Zimbabwe and resumed playing in club competitions, aiming to push for a national comeback.

Cremer had missed out on Zimbabwe’s squad for the Africa Regional Qualifiers, which secured the team’s place in next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

However, selectors have now included him as Zimbabwe gears up for the global event.

The 15-member squad remains largely unchanged from the qualifying tournament, which the team completed unbeaten, with Cremer replacing fast bowler Trevor Gwandu.

Zimbabwe Cricket also confirmed that all-rounder Sean Williams remains unavailable due to personal commitments.

The series will be played entirely in Harare, which also hosted the only Test of Afghanistan’s tour. The first T20I is scheduled for October 29, followed by matches on October 31 and November 2.

Looking ahead, the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is set to take place in India and Sri Lanka, featuring 20 teams, likely between February and March.

Historically, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have met 18 times in T20 cricket, with Zimbabwe claiming only two victories, while Afghanistan has won 16 matches.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava and Brendan Taylor.