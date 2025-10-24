Fatima Sana urges ICC to ‘arrange good venues’ after Women’s World Cup exit

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana gestures during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 8, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana on Friday requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to arrange venues with suitable playing conditions and weather after her team bowed out of the Women’s World Cup 2025 winless.

Pakistan, who had already been knocked out of the semi-final race following their defeat against South Africa on Tuesday, had their three matches abandoned due to rain, including their campaign-ender against co-hosts Sri Lanka here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

With the abandonment of their third match, the Green Shirts finished seventh in the Women’s World Cup standings with three points in seven matches.

Pakistan came close to registering their first-ever victory over England in Women’s ODIs as they had scored 34/0 in 6.4 overs while chasing a revised target of 113 in 31 overs, but the rain intervened and the fixture ultimately concluded in a no result.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Fatima rued that the weather did not go in their favour during their winless campaign before making a plea to the apex cricketing body to arrange suitable venues to hold World Cup matches.

“The only thing is that the weather did not go in our favour in the England match and the other matches. ICC must arrange good venues for the World Cup because we are waiting for four years,” said Fatima.

“We are not playing much cricket in the recent past. Definitely we need much more cricket after the World Cups. Next year, we have T20 World Cup as well, and hopefully we get more cricket and we prepare well for the next big event,” she added.

Reflecting on her team’s overall performance in the mega event, Fatima expressed satisfaction with their bowling and fielding, while reiterating the need for improvement in the batting department.

“We were very good in bowling and in fielding, but we are lacking in batting. In couple of matches, we were up to a very good mark and we were very close against Australia and England, but unfortunately, we were not crossing the line, and that is the main thing,” Fatima stated.

The 23-year-old, who was the youngest among all eight team captains, termed leading the team in high-stakes matches, like that of a World Cup, gave her a lot of boost.

Fatima Sana further revealed idolising former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, specifically praising his calm and composed nature.

“As a captain and youngest captain, these matches give me a lot of boost. I am in a learning phase, and I am always watching Kane Williamson. He also lost a close World Cup but [he was] still smiling,” Fatima stated.

“As captain [and youngest captain], you have to believe in yourself. Hopefully in the next World Cup and next matches, we are a much stronger team.”