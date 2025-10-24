QEAT: Maaz, Israrullah's tons give Peshawar head start against Abbottabad

Peshawar's Maaz Sadaqat (left) and Israrullah pose for pictures after the first day of their fourth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Abbottabad at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on October 24, 2025. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Israrullah and Maaz Sadaqat scored anchoring centuries to put Peshawar in a commanding position on the opening day of the fourth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 match against Abbottabad here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat first, the home side got off to a shaky start to their innings as their openers, Waqar Ahmed (41) and Muhammad Amir Barki (24), fell in quick succession after putting together 64 runs for the first wicket.

With the scoreboard reading 70/2, Maaz joined Israrullah in the middle, and the duo forced an astounding turnaround by knitting a monumental 213-run partnership for the third wicket.

Israrullah remained the top-scorer for Peshawar with 117 off 210 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries, while Maaz smashed 11 fours and a six on his way to a 140-ball 114.

Following their departure, the home side suffered another setback as Iftikhar Ahmed (34) fell victim to Israr Hussain and were consequently reduced to 343/5.

Nabi Gul and skipper Mohammad Haris, unbeaten on eight and zero, respectively, will resume Peshawar’s first innings from 346/5 on the second day.

For Abbottabad, Aqib Khan and Israr took two wickets, while Shahnawaz Dahani chipped in with one.

In another fourth-round QEAT match, underway at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad, a collective bowling effort, followed by an unbeaten half-century from Hasan Raza, put Faisalabad on the brink of the first-innings lead against FATA.

Put into bat first, FATA’s batting unit was unfolded on a meagre 191 in 52.2 overs despite wicketkeeper batter Rehan Afridi’s gutsy half-century.

Rehan waged a lone battle for the side and scored a valiant 56 off just 66 deliveries with the help of eight fours and a six. He received notable support from Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, who made 41.

Besides them, only Haseebullah (24), Mohammad Farooq (16), skipper Khushdil Shah (15) and Mohammad Wasim Khan (10) could amass double figures.

For Faisalabad, Jahandad Khan and Afaq Afridi picked up three wickets each, followed by Asad Raza with two, while Hasan Raza and Ahmed Safi Abdullah chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Faisalabad reached 127/0 in 26 overs, bringing the deficit down to just 64 runs, before the stumps were drawn on the opening day.

Hasan led the batting charge for Faisalabad with an unbeaten 59 off 89 deliveries, while his opening partner, Faham-ul-Haq, had made 40 not out from 67 balls.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, half-centuries from Mohammad Ammar, Saad Khan and Mohammad Sheharyar kept Bahawalpur in a decent position against Multan on the opening day of their fourth-round QEAT fixture.

At the stumps, Bahawalpur were 276/5 in 88 overs, with Sheharyar and skipper Saifullah Bangash, unbeaten on 50 and 25, respectively.

Middle-order batter Saad Khan remained the top-scorer with 74 off 116 deliveries, closely followed by Mohammad Ammar, who made 71 from 150 balls.

For Multan, Mohammad Ismail and Kashif Ali bagged two wickets each, while Ali Usman struck once.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, half-centuries from Omair Bin Yousuf, skipper Rameez Aziz and Danish Aziz gave Karachi Blues a dominant start against Lahore Whites on the opening day of their fourth-round match.

At the stumps, Karachi Blues were 326/5 in 83.3 overs, with Rameez and Mohammad Usman Rahim, unbeaten on 77 and 17, respectively.

Earlier, top-order batter Omair anchored Karachi Blues’ innings with 73 off 131 deliveries, while Danish bolstered their total with a 59-ball 51, laced with eight fours.

Haseeb-ur-Rehman was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Whites as he took two wickets for 76 runs in his 18 overs, while Mohammad Salman, Ubaid Shah and Hussain Talat shared three between them.

The remaining fourth-round QEAT match, being played at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, saw Sialkot pile up a formidable total against Islamabad on the opening day.

Left-handed opener Azan Awais oversaw Sialkot’s batting expedition throughout the day and remained unbeaten on 99, having faced 135 deliveries and smashing 15 boundaries.

The 21-year-old received notable support from Aashar Mehmood (73) and Mohammad Waleed (59), both of whom scored half-centuries.

For Islamabad, Mohammad Hammad Khan, Jawad Ali and Haris Rauf took two wickets each, while Mohammad Nadeem made one scalp.