Umar Akmal deserved it, international career is over: Zaheer Abbas

Batting great Zaheer Abbas has taken a dig at batsman Umar Akmal for his misconduct over failing to report multiple corrupt approaches and believed that the cricketer deserved his three-year-ban, The Indian Express reported.

Abbas highlighted that Akmal's talent with the bat was not enough for him to be considered what the former cricketer believed was a "great player" and exemplified India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as one.

"How can you say he is a great talent when he isn’t following the rules? If you aren’t following the rules, then you aren’t a great player and are doubtful about your career," he said.

"Great players always follow the rules for instance Tendulkar."

Furthermore, Abbas believed that the 29-year-old not only deserved the sentencing but that any chance of an international return was gone for good.

"I think his international career is over. He deserved the punishment," he said.

The former cricketer also said that Akmal's confession of his wrongdoings came a little too late and believed that there was no excuse as he, being a senior player, was fully aware of the rules and consequences.

"He (Akmal) wasn’t a junior player. He must have been told by the Pkistan Cricket Board about the ICC Anti-Corruption rules many times and what to do when a corrupt approach is made," the former cricketer said.

"However he was ignoring it and when he later confessed it was too late."

