PCB appoints Shan Masood as Consultant International Cricket and Players' Affairs

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced appointing national men’s Test team captain Shan Masood as the Consultant International Cricket and Players' Affairs.

According to the details, the announcement was first made by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a recent luncheon for Pakistan and South Africa’s men’s teams, which was also attended by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, before the cricket board made the official announcement in a brief statement, which, however, did not describe Masood’s responsibilities in the role.

His appointment came a month after the PCB suspended its Director of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, over delays in handling a crucial communication to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the sources, Wahla was removed from his post after he failed to promptly forward an official letter concerning the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 handshake controversy, which has sparked heated debate across the cricketing world.

The insiders added that the delay in response caused frustration within the PCB leadership, ultimately leading to his suspension.

The decision came in the wake of the PCB’s formal complaint to the ICC and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup 2025.

The complaint stemmed from the widely publicised incident during the Pakistan-India fixture in Dubai, where both captains skipped the traditional pre-match handshake—a move reportedly directed by Pycroft.

In its letter, the PCB argued that the referee’s decision undermined the spirit of cricket and contravened the MCC’s long-standing laws.

"No handshakes were exchanged before or after the match, which is a direct violation of the game’s traditions," the letter read. It further alleged that Pycroft had "failed to fulfil his responsibilities as match referee" and breached the ICC Code of Conduct.



The issue was eventually resolved after the PCB confirmed that Pycroft had apologised to the national cricket team.