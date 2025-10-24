Women’s World Cup: Pakistan bow out winless as Sri Lanka clash washed out

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (second from left) shakes hand with Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (second from right) after their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match was abandoned at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 24, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: The 25th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between home side Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been abandoned due to intermittent rain here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

In a match that was reduced to 34 overs per side, Sri Lanka won the toss and put the Green Shirts into bat first.

Pakistan could bat for 4.2 overs and score 18/0 before rain intervened and eventually abandoned the fixture, resulting in the two teams sharing a point apiece.

The abandonment of the clash meant Pakistan exited the mega event winless, losing four matches, while three failed to produce a result.

Their winless campaign saw Pakistan finish seventh in the Women’s World Cup 2025 standings with three points, only ahead of Bangladesh, who have two with a game in hand.

For the unversed, Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh before suffering an 88-run thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals India.

The Fatima Sana-led side then delivered a spirited performance against Australia, but Beth Mooney’s gutsy century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led the seven-time champions to a resounding victory.

Pakistan then fell agonisingly short of clinching their first-ever victory over England in Women’s ODI, but intermittent rain here kept them deprived of the glory.

Rain played spoilsport again when they turned up against another former champions, New Zealand, resulting in the crucial match being washed out without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan then suffered a humbling 150-run defeat at the hands of semi-final-bound South Africa before their campaign ender was eventually called off against Sri Lanka.