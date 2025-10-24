Slot says he is worried about Salah’s goal-scoring form

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on the substitutes bench before the Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on October 22, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has said that he is really worried about Mohamed Salah’s goal-scoring form.

Salah was the Premier League’s top scorer last season with 29 goals and also provided 18 assists.

His brilliance was pivotal in helping Liverpool secure the league title, finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal.

The 33-year-old has scored just three league goals this season as Liverpool have struggled to repeat their title-winning form after spending about £415m on their attack.

Following four consecutive losses, Slot decided not to start with Salah for their 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League game on Wednesday.

When Slot was asked about Salah’s form on Friday in a news conference, the Reds’ manager said that he always scores for Liverpool.

He added that he is worried about Salah scoring goals again.

"The main thing is that he always has scored goals for Liverpool," Slot replied.

"The last thing I worry about is Mo scoring goals again. He's done that his entire life and I expect him to do that again in the upcoming weeks and months."

It has been seven consecutive Premier League matches since Salah scored a non-penalty goal, his longest streak since joining Liverpool in 2017.

Slot added that players miss chances, but we are not used to Mohamed Salah missing them.

"In general in football, players miss chances and he is a human being. We are not used to him missing chances," Slot said.

The Liverpool manager said that new signings and the departure of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold may be the reason for Salah's slow start to the campaign.

"It could be a factor [no Alexander-Arnold] as he played his entire Liverpool career [up to this season] with him, but he has been in promising positions to score goals," Slot said.

"In general, quite a few changes in the squad from the summer mean everyone needs to find new connections again. It might have something to do with that."