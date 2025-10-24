Salman Naseer opens up on expansion of teams, venues for PSL 11

Lahore Qalandars' players and support staff celebrate winning the PSL X after beating Quetta Gladiators in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Salman Naseer, has acknowledged the potential inclusion of two new teams and an increase in venues for the 11th edition of the marquee league, scheduled to be played next year.

Naseer, while speaking at the PSL Podcast, shared that the management and stakeholders are ‘seriously considering’ expanding the league beyond four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – to increase its footprint by staging it across six venues.

The PSL CEO then revealed Peshawar’s Imran Khan and Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium as the two new potential venues for the 11th edition of the league.

“I think from our side, as management and even all the other stakeholders, even the franchises, everyone wants our footprint to increase beyond these four cities. Yes. So that desire is there, and we are very seriously considering that this time we have to go to six venues. Okay. PSL 11, by the will of Almighty Allah, will be across six venues,” said Naseer.

“And the home and away concept is also necessary, which is something that we have always talked about, and we always tried to implement: that Karachi plays its home games in Karachi, Lahore plays in Lahore, Multan plays in Multan. Islamabad is having to play in Pindi, but it's close. Quetta and Peshawar have a little trouble with their home matches,” he added.

Naseer, however, highlighted that the Imran Khan Stadium requires minor upgradation to host PSL 11 matches before expressing his determination that it would be done in time.

“So, Peshawar's Imran Khan Stadium is almost ready. Yeah. And there is a slight requirement for an upgrade to bring it to a standard where international cricket and PSL can take place. I went there as well, and we looked around, and we discussed which things need improvement. And I think they [Peshawar Zalmi] know, we know, a little bit of work is left. The effort is that we will, by the will of Almighty Allah, get it ready for PSL 11,” Naseer shared.

“The other venue, and I think people have already gotten an inkling because matches have started being scheduled there in preparation for PSL 11, which is Faisalabad,” he added.

Naseer then went on to reiterate the management’s plans to include two new teams for the 11th edition of the marquee league, sharing that the tender process is likely to commence in November.

“The plan is to have two new teams for PSL 11, and the process, which is the sales process, tender process, will begin in November. There is a lot of interest, and we are very keen to explore that interest, and it looks like there will be a lot of competition here as well.”