Dana White challenges Umar Nurmagomedov to beat Mario Bautista

UFC President Dana White has challenged Umar Nurmagomedov to deliver a show-stopping performance against Mario Bautista on the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 321 on Saturday’s matchup.

Both fighters are in a prime position to challenge Merab Dvalishvili if the champion successfully defends his belt against Petr Yan at UFC 323.

Previously, Nurmagomedov gave Dvalishvili one of his toughest fights in a failed bid back in January.

A victory over No. 2-ranked Nurmagomedov would push Bautista's win streak to nine.

Nurmagomedov began his career with six straight wins, building an impressive 18-0 record.

He earned his title shot after outpointing top contender Cory Sandhagento.

Dvalishvilia dominated Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 to earn a unanimous decision and hand the Russian his first career loss.

Since then, Dvalishvili has defended his title twice, while Nurmagomedov has waited for another shot at the belt.

Ahead of Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov directly asked White about the stakes of his upcoming matchup.

"I have a question for you, can I ask? Is it possible that me and Mario is a contender fight?,” Nurmagomedov asked.

White replied to Nurmagomedov to fully concentrate on the upcoming match and urged him to give his best performance.

"Could this fight be the contender fight?, go out there and put on a show on Saturday that makes people go, 'Damn, one of these guys should be fighting for the title next,” White replied.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov hasn’t promised a knockout or submission but aims to impress with a complete performance.

"I think I just need to show the best performance, if it's going to be a finish, of course it's going to be great, but I think I will show all my skills everywhere, and what I want, I'm going to show, a very good performance," he said

With the bantamweight division in turmoil, names like Petr Yan are also in the conversation.

Now, Umar will have to prove that he is ready to return to the top. His fight at UFC 321 will not only define his immediate future, but also whether he will be able to face the man who took away his undefeated record.