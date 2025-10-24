Conor Benn's opponent after Chris Eubank Jr.'s rematch revealed

Conor Benn during his media workout after the boxing board of control said they would not sanction the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn fight on October 5, 2022. — Reuters

British welterweight Conor Benn has confirmed that the world title with WBC champion Mario Barrios is ‘highly likely’ to take place after his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr in November.

According to international media reports, Benn admitted that whatever happens against Eubank and Barrios' bout at 147 lbs remains the top priority.

“I want to fight for the WBC world title next, that’s the priority, if we can make that fight, that will highly likely happen next for me at 147,” Benn said.

Benn lost a hard-fought 12-round fight to Eubank in April, with Eubank using his size and experience to secure a majority decision. Both competitors spent the night in the hospital after the fight.

The weight limit and rehydration clause from the previous match are expected to be repeated; however, Eubank has stated that he has yet to agree to those terms.

The rematch has identical stakes for both men and allows Benn to rectify the wrongs of April.

A fight against Barrios would mark Benn's first shot at a World title.

Barrios, the reigning WBC welterweight champion, would present a difficult task. He drew with Manny Pacquiao in July and initially won the interim WBC title against Yordenis Ugás in 2023 before being promoted to defend against Abel Ramos.

Benn expressed his wish to obtain the WBC's approval for a title opportunity, citing his family links to the governing body and the precedent they may consider.

Promoters and broadcasters will now assess the business and sporting aspects of a Barrios match if Benn defeats Eubank.