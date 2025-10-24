Tom Aspinall’s father advises him not to sign new deal with UFC

Tom Aspinall before his fight against Marcin Tybura at the O2 Arena in London on July 22, 2023. — Reuters

Tom Aspinall’s father and coach, Andy, advised him not to pen a new deal after his son's three-fight UFC deal expires.

Andy wants his son to do something different, as he has previously also mentioned that UFC pays less as compared to other sports.

After stepping on the scales at UFC 321 weigh-ins, the Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane fight is guaranteed on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

The Englishman has been impressive since making his debut in the promotion in 2020.

Aspinall captured the interim heavyweight belt by defeating Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023 before making a successful defence of the crown against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024.

Aspinall was expected to fight Jon Jones; however, despite multiple calls to face ‘Bones’, Aspinall never got the chance, but his impressive record, 15 wins and three losses in MMA, with 11 TKOs and an 8-1 UFC record, speaks volumes.

The English fighter may be intending to remain active in the division as a champion, but his father does not want him to stick around for a long.

Aspinall has got rid of several of the top contenders in the heavyweight division, with former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane next in line.

In the past, Andy Aspinall has spoken about wanting his son to switch to boxing before hanging up his gloves.

However, Aspinall has recently stated that he does not intend to make the move anytime soon, but it seems like his father would like it to happen sooner rather than later.

In a video on X, Aspinall’s long-time coach was seen speaking about the plans he has for his son.

“Boxing, for sure. More money, why not? He’s got three more fights on his contract now and I don’t want to sign a new contract,” Andy said.