Pakistan to wear pink-themed jersey in first South Africa T20I

LAHORE: The Pakistan men’s cricket team will wear specially designed pink-themed kits in the first T20I of the three-match series against South Africa, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on October 28.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the move is aimed at creating awareness about breast cancer as part of the initiative “#PINKtober”, which is the breast cancer awareness month.

As a result, home side Pakistan will don specially designed pink jerseys, while South Africa and match officials will wear pink ribbons.

Furthermore, players, match officials, support staff and commentators will wear pink ribbons during the fixture to show solidarity with the cause.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board takes immense pride in using the power and reach of cricket to create awareness about causes that affect our society. Through the Pink Ribbon campaign, we aim to highlight the importance of early detection and regular screening for breast cancer, which can save countless lives,” PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed Syed said in a statement.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility. We are grateful to both teams, match officials, broadcasters and fans for joining hands in supporting this vital cause. Together, we hope to spread awareness and encourage meaningful action across communities.”

Additionally, the stumps used for the fixture will be branded pink, while awareness messages regarding breast cancer will also be displayed on digital screens.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB has taken the initiative for the first time in an international match. Previously, the Pink Day has been observed several times in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).