Panathenaic appoints Rafael Benitez as manager after sacking Christos Kontis

Celta Vigo coach Rafael Benitez before the match on October 21, 2023. — Reuters

Panathenaic Athletic Club has appointed former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez after replacing 65-year-old Spaniard Christos Kontis, who was dismissed after Thursday's 3-1 Europa League defeat here at Feyenoord.

According to international media reports, Benitez has signed a two-year contract with the Athens-based club.

After serving as manager for eight months at Celta Vigo, Benitez was fired in March of last year.

It was his first managerial position since Everton, a Premier League team, and they fired him in January 2022.

In 1986, Benitez took over Real Madrid Castilla, the club's reserve team, and briefly served as Madrid's first team coach before beginning his managerial career with the under-17 squad.

Before joining Liverpool in 2004, he played for Osasuna, Extremadura, Tenerife, and Valencia after relocating to Valladolid in 1995.

The media reports further added that it is the highest salary ever paid to a coach in the Greek top flight, which included an option to extend for an additional year and is worth around 4 million euros ($4.66 million) per season.

In addition to his domestic and European triumphs with Valencia, Inter Milan, and Napoli, Benitez coached Chelsea to the 2013 Europa League championship and Liverpool to the 2005 Champions League title.

The 20-time Greek champions are currently eighth in the Greek Super League, and having had an uneven start to their Europa League campaign, losing back-to-back games following an opening victory, the Spaniard will be charged with turning around Panathinaikos' fortunes.