Aaron Rodgers admits he will retire as Packer

Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after the NFL match against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

GREEN BAY: Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he wants to end his career with the Green Bay Packers. He shared his wish ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Packers.

This weekend, Rodgers will face his former team for the first time, and the Packers hope he can set sentiment aside and focus on helping them improve to 5-2.

Reflecting on his long tenure with the Packers, Rodgers said that he has given 18 years of his career to the team, and he will retire as a Packer.

"I was there for 18 years, regardless of when I hang it up, that's the bulk of my career. I'll retire a Packer and see what happens after that. I've got a lot of love for the organization [and] my time there,” Rodgers said.

The Packers are expected to eventually welcome Rodgers back the same way as they did with Brett Favre.

Favre returned to Green Bay in 2015, one year before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his No. 4 was retired.

Rodgers last played for the Packers in 2022, before being traded to the New York Jets in 2023.

After two seasons in New York, he signed with the Steelers this past offseason, while Sunday's game marks his first matchup against his former team.

Speaking with Packers reporters on a Zoom call Thursday, Rodgers reflected warmly on his year in Green Bay and showed no hard feelings about not finishing his career there.

"It was such a tight-knit group for so long there, I outlasted most of them, but it's fun, that's why I feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career, and my football career starts and will end one day with Green Bay. I've got a lot of love for those memories and a lot of great friends that I still carry with me to this day," he said.

He further said it's been special to play against both his former teams this season, but one matchup still stands out.

“It was "cool" to be able to play his old teams -- both the Jets and Packers -- this season, this one would mean a lot more if it was in Lambeau, just because of the affection I have for that place and that hallowed ground of Lambeau Field and all the amazing memories that I have there over the years," he added.