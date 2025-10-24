McNamee says Italy feels ‘let down’ by Sinner after Davis Cup exits

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna on October 23, 2025. — Reuters

BOLOGNA: Former Australian Open tournament director Paul McNamee stated that the whole of Italy is mad at Jannik Sinner following the world no. 2's decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup Final 8, scheduled to take place in Bologna next month.

In a recent social media post, McNamee shared his views on the controversy, noting that the Italians feel disappointed after standing firmly behind Sinner during his recent doping case, only to feel let down by his withdrawal.

"Many Italian journalists, and the Italian public, fiercely loyal to Sinner during the doping crisis, but his decision to bypass the Davis Cup Finals – probably they felt going on national duty this year would have been the right thing to do," McNamee tweeted on ‘X’.

Sinner announced earlier this week that he would not attend the Davis Cup because he was physically exhausted from the lengthy season and needed time to rest.

However, fans and former players criticised his choice, arguing that representing the national team should have been a top priority.

Former French Open champion Nicola Pietrangeli was among those to condemn the move, saying that the Italian should reconsider his decision.

“He has to play tennis, not go to war," Pietrangeli remarked.

The 24-year-old, currently participating in the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna, remains committed to finishing the season on a strong note.

However, Sinner's absence leaves the Italian Davis Cup team without its top-ranked player as they prepare for the finals from November 18 to 23.