Glasner calls Crystal Palace’s home defeat to AEK Larnaca ‘disappointing’

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner reacts in match against AEK Larnaca in UEFA Conference League on October 23, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner described his team’s shocking 1-0 home defeat to Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday as “disappointing” — calling it a humbling experience and a lesson for the FA Cup champions.

Riad Blic’s strike early in the second half spoiled the historic night at Selhurst Park, where Palace hosted a European fixture for the first time in their 101-year history.

Larnaca, currently seventh in the Cypriot First Division, stunned a Palace side sitting eighth in the Premier League and enjoying a recent run of good form.

Glasner admitted the defeat was tough to take but emphasised that it serves as an important reality check for his players and the club’s supporters.

“We will learn from it — the players will learn. And yes, it’s disappointing, it’s a frustrating night, but maybe the whole environment needed it to stay humble,” Glasner said.

“You are always told when you play in the Premier League you win the Conference League. Stay humble. I don’t know if any debutant can win the competition. I don’t think so.”

Captain Marc Guehi also expressed his frustration after the match, admitting that Palace failed to capitalise on their chances.

“They scored and we didn’t. It’s that simple,” Guehi said. “Every team comes with a different type of game plan. They sat back, defended well, and frustrated us. Even then, we still could have scored.”

Crystal Palace will look to bounce back when they travel to face Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.