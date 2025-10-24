Mohammad Rizwan's long-standing T20I record broken by Austrian batter

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024 in New York, New York. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan’s long-standing record for the most T20I runs in a calendar year has officially been broken by Austrian batter Karanbir Singh.

Rizwan set the record in 2021, scoring 1,326 runs in 29 matches at an impressive average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89, which included 12 half-centuries and one century.

Karanbir surpassed the milestone this year during Austria’s four-match T20I series against Romania, amassing 1,488 runs in 32 matches at an average of 51.31 and a strike rate of 174.85, featuring 13 fifties and two centuries.

In the first match of the series, Karanbir scored 57 runs off just 27 deliveries, followed by a blistering 90 off 46 balls on October 18. He then made 74 runs from 44 deliveries before finishing with a quickfire 27 off 12 balls.

Only two other players have managed to cross the 1,000-run mark in T20Is within a single calendar year.

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav ranks third on the list with 1,164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43, including nine fifties and two hundreds.

Meanwhile, Austria’s Bilal Zalmai sits fourth with 1,008 runs in 36 matches at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 155.07, having scored nine half-centuries.

Most T20I Runs in a Calendar Year:

Runs Year Batter Team Innings 1,488 2025 Karanbir Singh Austria 32 1,326 2021 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 26 1,164 2022 Suryakumar Yadav India 31 1,008 2025 Bilal Zalmai Austria 35 996 2022 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 25 943 2025 Fiaz Ahmed Bahrain 26 939 2021 Babar Azam Pakistan 26

It is pertinent to mention that the right-handed Pakistani batter has been one of the standout performers in the shorter format, amassing 3,414 runs in 106 matches at a strike rate of 125.37, including 30 half-centuries and one century.

He last represented Pakistan in a T20I match during their 2024 tour of South Africa, where the visitors lost the three-match series 2-0.

More over, the 33-year-old has once again been left out of Pakistan’s recently announced squad for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against South Africa, set to begin on October 28 in Rawalpindi.

Star batter Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah make their much-awaited return to the T20I format, having last featured for the Men in Green in 2024.

For the unversed, the second and third T20Is will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, with all matches scheduled at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

This marks a historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad, which last hosted an ODI on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the same venue.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have met 24 times in T20 Internationals, with both sides evenly matched — winning 12 games each.