Aisam-ul-Haq vows to uplift Pakistan tennis with action, not words

President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, speaks during an exclusive interview with Geo News in Islamabad on June 4, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam-ul-Haq, has reaffirmed his commitment to developing tennis in the country, saying that all promises made to the players are being fulfilled — stressing that he believes in “action, not words.”

In an interview with Geo News, Aisam said that since taking charge, his administration has taken concrete steps to raise the sport’s standards nationwide.

“We have introduced 12 new national tournaments and gradually increased the prize money,” he shared.

He emphasised the landmark achievement of securing an ATP Challenger Tour event for the first time in Pakistan’s history, describing it as a development “equivalent to hosting an ICC event in cricket.

“I had promised the return of international tennis to Pakistan. We’ve now been allotted seven ITF junior tournaments, and for the first time, we’ve secured an ATP Challenger Tour event — which is equivalent to hosting an ICC event in cricket,” he stated.

Aisam, who represented Pakistan globally for over two decades, stressed his philosophy of performance over promises.

“I’ve always believed in letting my racket do the talking. Even during my playing career, I focused on making my country proud through results, not words,” he said.

The PTF chief also revealed that junior players now have more opportunities to compete internationally.

“The number of players participating abroad has increased. We’re prioritising merit — opportunities will go to those who deserve them, not just those who can afford to play overseas,” Aisam concluded.