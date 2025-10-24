Australia make multiple changes for third ODI, T20Is against India

Glenn Maxwell of Australia celebrates with teammates after the run out of Lhuan-dre Pretorius of South Africa during game two in the T20 International series between Australia and South Africa at Marrara Stadium on August 12, 2025 in Darwin, Australia.

SYDNEY: New South Wales allrounder Jack Edwards has earned his maiden international call-up after being added to Australia’s ODI squad for the final match against India in Sydney, while Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis and Mahli Beardman have been named for the latter stages of the upcoming T20I series.

Cricket Australia announced several changes to the white-ball squads on Friday. Marnus Labuschagne has been released from the ODI squad ahead of Saturday’s series finale to prepare for Queensland’s Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales, beginning Tuesday at the Gabba.

Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott will miss the final stages of the T20I series to participate in round four of the Shield for NSW against Victoria at the SCG from November 10.

Hazlewood will feature in only the first two T20Is, while Abbott — recovering from split webbing on his hand — will depart the squad after the third T20I in Hobart.

Matthew Kuhnemann, who played the opening ODI in Perth but missed the second in Adelaide following Adam Zampa’s return, rejoins the squad for the Sydney fixture alongside Edwards.

Josh Philippe has also been added to the T20I squad as backup wicketkeeper, with Josh Inglis still recovering from a calf strain.

Maxwell will make his return for the final three T20Is after missing the first two due to a wrist fracture sustained during training in New Zealand last month.

Dwarshuis, sidelined with a calf injury, will rejoin the squad for the fourth and fifth matches in Queensland.

Young Western Australia fast bowler Mahli Beardman, 20, has been handed a surprise call-up for the final three T20Is.

The former Australia Under-19 pacer was a late injury replacement on the 2024 England tour and has impressed for Perth Scorchers and WA, taking 12 wickets at an average of 17.75 in his first four List A matches this season.

Edwards’ inclusion follows strong performances for Australia A in India, where he scored 88 in a four-day match in Lucknow and contributed 4 for 56 and 89 off 75 in the 50-over series in Kanpur, captaining the side.

His addition provides Australia an opportunity to experiment with an allrounder-heavy lineup in the series finale, potentially allowing Mitchell Starc or Hazlewood to be rested given the tight schedule.

Australia ODI squad for the third ODI vs India:

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

Australia T20I squad vs India:

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott (first three matches only), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (last three matches only), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (last two matches only), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (first two matches only), Glenn Maxwell (last three matches only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.