Forest end two-month winless run with victory over Porto

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates celebrate after the match against FC Porto in UEFA Europa League on October 23, 2025. — Reuters

WEST BRIDGFORD: Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White said he could "finally breathe again" after ending a two-month winless run with a 2-0 Europa League victory over Porto at the City Ground on Thursday.

Sean Dyche’s debut as Forest manager began in perfect fashion as his side produced a confident display to secure only their second home win of the season.

Gibbs-White opened the scoring in the 19th minute from the penalty spot, while Igor Jesus added a late goal in the second half to seal the win.

Reflecting on the result, the 25-year-old midfielder expressed relief and delight after a difficult spell marked by poor performances and managerial changes.

“I feel like I can finally breathe,” Gibbs-White said. “It’s been a difficult couple of months here with all the changes and the bad performances. To do it here at the City Ground on a European night is an incredible feeling — and there’s no one who deserves it more than the fans.”

The Forest captain also praised the team’s renewed spirit and energy under Dyche.

“It’s only been one game and a few training sessions, but you can already feel the morale within the stadium,” he added. “The energy within the group is a lot higher, a lot more positive — and that’s credit to the manager. We need to keep it that way to push forward.”

Forest, who finished seventh last season, currently sit 18th in the Premier League with five points from eight matches. They next face Bournemouth on Sunday.