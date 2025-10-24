Garber hails Lionel Messi's 'historic' impact after Inter Miami extension

An undated picture of Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber(left) and Lionel Messi. — Reuters

MIAMI: Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber has praised Lionel Messi for transforming football in the United States, calling his influence “historic” following the Argentine star’s contract extension with Inter Miami until 2028.

In a recent social media post, Garber said Messi’s arrival had reshaped global perceptions of MLS and marked a defining moment for the league.

“When Lionel Messi made MLS his league of choice, it marked a turning point — not just for Inter Miami, but for our entire sport in North America,” Garber wrote on X. “We have witnessed something truly historic — the greatest player of all time bringing global attention to our league.”

Messi, 38, joined Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Since his arrival, he has not only elevated the club’s performance but also significantly boosted league attendance, TV viewership, and global fan engagement.

Many analysts believe his signing has propelled MLS to new heights both on and off the pitch, strengthening its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing football leagues.

Inter Miami co-owners David Beckham and Jorge Mas also expressed their delight over Messi’s contract extension. Beckham described the World Cup winner as “the heart of our vision” to make Miami a global football destination.

“Bringing the best players to Miami was our dream from the start, and Lionel represents everything we hoped to achieve,” the 50-year-old Beckham said.

With Inter Miami set to move into its new Miami Freedom Park stadium in 2026, league officials and fans alike believe MLS is entering a golden era of expansion and international recognition.