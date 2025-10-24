Women’s World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu at toss ahead of their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium on October 24, 2025. - PCB

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the 25th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara and Inoka Ranaweera.

Head-to-Head:

Both teams have faced each other 33 times in women’s ODIs, with the Lankan Lionesses leading the record with 22 wins, while the Girls in Green have secured 11 victories.

Matches played: 33

Pakistan women won: 11

Sri Lanka women won: 22

Form Guide:

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will look to end their campaign on a winning note. Pakistan remain winless in the tournament so far, having lost consecutive games with some encounters abandoned due to rain.

Sri Lanka, with only one win in their last six matches, will also aim for a victory to improve their position on the points table and maintain their strong record against Pakistan.

Pakistan women: L, NR, NR, L, L (most recent first)

Sri Lanka women: W, L, NR, L, A