Tyreek Hill uncertain about future after season-ending injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is tended to by medical staff after injuring his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sep 29, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI GARDENS: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has admitted he is unsure about continuing his football career following a season-ending knee injury sustained against the New York Jets on September 29.

Hill was hurt in the third quarter of Miami’s Week 4 win when his left knee twisted awkwardly as he was tackled near the Jets’ sideline after making a catch.

Before the injury, the 30-year-old had completed 10 NFL seasons and recorded back-to-back 1,700-yard receiving campaigns in his first two years with the Dolphins, including a league-leading 1,799 yards in 2023.

A Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, Hill now faces an uncertain future, though his contract with Miami runs through next season.

Speaking on teammate Terron Armstead’s podcast, Hill said his decision on whether to return will depend on his physical and mental recovery.

“At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based on how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment,” Hill said. “I'm happy with the career that I've had. I love playing football, but it takes a lot — mentally and physically.”

Recalling the moment he got injured, Hill said he immediately realised something was wrong but chose to remain positive.

“When I got tackled, I tried to get up and saw my leg was crooked. I just started laughing because I’ve been able to play this game for 10 years — my entire life, really — and I’ve been blessed with great talents and support from my family,” he said. “I wasn’t even thinking about the injury, just about all the great moments I’ve had playing this game.”

Despite the setback, Hill expressed confidence in the Dolphins’ ability to recover after dropping to 1-6 following last Sunday’s loss in Cleveland.

He also defended quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has faced criticism after consecutive three-interception games.

“Everybody’s apparently on the hot seat. It’s a tough situation, but I’ll support Tua no matter what because that’s my brother,” Hill said. “He wants to win — and that should show people his commitment.”