Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shines as Thunder edge Pacers in NBA thriller

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct 23, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a career-best performance, scoring 55 points to power the Oklahoma City Thunder to a thrilling 141-135 double-overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday.

The Thunder star was unstoppable all night, combining efficiency with clutch play to guide his team to their second straight win of the season.

Indiana started strong, maintaining a narrow lead through the first half, but Gilgeous-Alexander took control after the break—scoring from all angles and orchestrating a late rally that forced overtime.

His dominance continued in the extra periods, where he secured the victory with several crucial baskets and free throws.

Chet Holmgren added 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Aaron Wiggins contributed 23 points in a well-rounded performance.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein chipped in 14 points and five rebounds, and Lu Dort provided his trademark defensive energy alongside seven points. Rookie Ajay Mitchell impressed off the bench, scoring 28 points in a breakout display.

For the Pacers, it was a valiant effort that fell short despite their offensive consistency. They struggled to contain Gilgeous-Alexander’s brilliance in crunch time, ultimately succumbing to the Thunder’s resilience.

With the 141-135 win, Oklahoma City improved to 2-0, sending an early message about their depth and determination this season.

The Thunder will next take on the Atlanta Hawks on October 26.