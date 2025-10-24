South African team arrives in Pakistan for T20I series

The South African team has arrived in Pakistan for the three-match T20I series, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 24, 2025. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: The South African T20I team has arrived in Pakistan for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Men in Green, scheduled to kick off on October 28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Their arrival was confirmed in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official social media platforms, showing players checking into their local hotel ahead of the highly anticipated series.





Earlier, the Proteas have suffered a major setback before the start of the tour, as experienced batter David Miller and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee have both been ruled out of the white-ball series due to injuries.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Miller — who was set to captain the side in the T20I series — sustained a grade 1 right hamstring strain, which was confirmed through scans conducted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old pacer Coetzee has been sidelined from both the ODI and T20I series after suffering a pectoral muscle injury during South Africa’s one-off T20I against Namibia earlier this month.

In response to the injuries, South Africa have called up Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi to their T20I squad, with Donovan Ferreira set to lead the team in Miller’s absence.

Additionally, Ottneil Baartman, who has represented South Africa in four ODIs and 12 T20Is, replaces Coetzee in the ODI squad.

The second and third T20Is will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all matches to be held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

This will mark a historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad, which last hosted an ODI on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the same venue.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 24 times in T20 internationals. Both teams have been evenly matched, with Pakistan and South Africa winning 12 games each.

Updated South Africa squads for Pakistan white-ball series

T20Is: Donovan Ferreira (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Breetzke, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Simelane and Lizaad Williams.

ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Sinethemba Qeshile.