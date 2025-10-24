Rashford reveals past Barcelona talks before joining on loan from Man United

FC Barcelona's Marcus Rashford scores their fourth goal against Olympiacos in UEFA Champions League on October 21, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona: England forward Marcus Rashford has revealed that he held talks with Barcelona several years before completing his loan move from Manchester United this summer.

Rashford said the discussions with the Catalan giants began long ago, but he believes his eventual switch to Spain happened at the “right time.”

According to international media reports, the 27-year-old admitted that he had long admired Barcelona and described his decision to leave Old Trafford — his home for 23 years — as a necessary change in his career.

“Things happen when they're supposed to happen. It was so many years in one place,” Rashford said.

“Twenty-three years of my life were with Manchester United, so sometimes you need a change — and I’m enjoying everything.”

Since arriving at Barcelona, the England international has scored five goals in 12 appearances, including a brace in the club’s 6-1 Champions League victory over Olympiakos.

Rashford is now preparing for his first El Clásico and has hinted that he could make his stay in Spain permanent if the opportunity arises.

The forward remains under contract with Manchester United until 2028, though Barcelona hold an option to buy him at the end of the season.

Reflecting on the club’s legacy, Rashford praised Barcelona as “one of the biggest football institutions in the world.”

“For anyone who loves football, Barcelona is one of the most iconic names in the game,” he added.

While his earlier talks with Barcelona reportedly collapsed for undisclosed reasons, their long-standing mutual interest ultimately paved the way for his summer move — marking a potential fresh start away from Old Trafford.