Rybakina books WTA Finals spot after reaching Tokyo semi-finals

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her quarter final match against Canada's Victoria Mboko on October 24, 2025. — Reuters

TOKYO: Second seed Elena Rybakina produced a commanding display to defeat Canada’s Victoria Mboko 6-3, 7-6(4) in the quarter-finals of the Pan Pacific Open on Friday, securing the final qualifying spot for the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh.

With the victory, the 2022 Wimbledon champion advanced to the Tokyo semi-finals and sealed her place among the top eight players set to compete at the WTA Finals, which will take place from November 1–8.

Rybakina, who has captured two WTA 500 titles this season, will make her third consecutive appearance at the year-end showpiece.

Russians Mirra Andreeva, 18, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, 30, have been named as the first and second alternates for the tournament.

The Kazakh star joins world number one Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, defending champion Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Jasmine Paolini in the elite eight-player field.

Reflecting on her qualification, Rybakina expressed satisfaction with her consistency and composure throughout the season.

“It’s great to qualify and play some more matches, especially against top players,” said Rybakina. “Last week I was focusing one match at a time, and I knew that qualifying would be a long road. In the end, everything worked out pretty well.”

Rybakina will climb to world number six when the new rankings are released on Monday. She is set to face Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the Tokyo semi-finals on Saturday.