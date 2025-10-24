Stephen Curry erupts as Warriors outlast Nuggets

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gives an interview after the Warriors’ overtime win against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Oct 23, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry delivered a masterclass performance, scoring 35 of his 42 points in the second half to lead the Golden State Warriors to a thrilling 137-131 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Thursday

Curry’s explosive scoring and clutch shooting down the stretch secured the Warriors’ second consecutive win of the season, showcasing his trademark brilliance in crunch time.

Denver started strong with a 31-27 lead after the first quarter, and the game remained tightly contested throughout.

However, the Warriors found their rhythm in the second half, fueled by key contributions from Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Butler, impressive in just his second game with Golden State, added 21 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, while Green anchored the defense with 13 points and eight boards.

Jonathan Kuminga continued his consistent form, posting 14 points and five rebounds, and veteran Al Horford provided stability off the bench with 13 points in 29 minutes.

Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski also added double figures, giving the Warriors valuable scoring depth.

Despite a strong effort from the Nuggets—who forced overtime—the Warriors’ composure and offensive firepower proved decisive in the extra period.

Golden State outscored Denver 17-11 in overtime to seal the 137-131 win, improving to 2-0 on the young season.

With Curry leading the charge and a deep, balanced roster, the Warriors appear poised for another promising campaign.

Golden State will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, while the Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.