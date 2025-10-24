Pakistani players cleared to participate in BBL season 15

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam (right) during a training session. — PCB

LAHORE: Several Pakistani cricketers are set to feature in Australia’s upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) after receiving approval from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to details, both national players and Cricket Australia have been informed about the decision. Players who have already been issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will be allowed to participate in the tournament.

A few weeks earlier, the PCB had announced that it would withhold NOCs for players wishing to play in foreign leagues; however, an exception has now been made for those with existing contracts and valid permissions, sources added.

Seven national players are contracted to participate in the upcoming BBL season, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali and Hassan Khan.

League franchises are reportedly eager to welcome Pakistani stars, with some even creating special fan zones at their home grounds named after the players.

The highly anticipated 15th edition of the BBL will kick off on December 14, and run until January 25, 2026, featuring 44 matches scheduled in prime early-evening slots.

The tournament will open with a blockbuster clash between two of the league’s most successful sides — the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers — at Perth Stadium.

The fixture is expected to draw huge attention, marking Babar Azam’s BBL debut for the Sixers.

Among other Pakistani players, Shaheen Afridi was picked by Brisbane Heat as the first overseas and platinum pick, Mohammad Rizwan joined Melbourne Renegades, Haris Rauf was retained by Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan signed with Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali was drafted by Adelaide Strikers, and Hassan Khan will represent the Renegades.